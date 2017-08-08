Four Tehreek-e-Taliban men gunned down in Lahore encounter: CTD

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists in an encounter near Sagian Bridge in lahore, hours after the truck blast that ripped through the Bund Road area late Monday.

According to CTD, police were deployed at all entry and exit points of Punjab’s capital as the threats of more attacks were looming after Lahore blast, when the cops approached a vehicle to search, the armed men in that vehicle restored to firing. CTD police effectively responded and in retaliation four of them got killed, while three others managed to escape the scene having an advantage of darkness, spokesperson of CTD added.

CTD said to have recovered a big quantity of arms and ammunition from the custody of the terrorists who said to be affiliated with a banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban.

Meanwhile, heavy contingent of police have been called in the area to launch search operation for apprehending the accomplices of the killed terrorists.