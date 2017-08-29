Free bus service for sacrificial animal buyers in Multan

MULTAN: Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Ahmed Butt has announced starting free bus service on all routes of sacrificial animal markets during three days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate people.

He presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Sultan AzamTaimuri said that special teams have been formed to control one-wheeling and strict legal action would be taken against violators.

He said that the district administration and police would utilise all possible resources to maintain law and order situation.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha said that a ban has been imposed on swings in all parks and streets.

He said that only those swings would be allowed to operate which would get fitness certificate from the authority concerned.

Mayor Multan Naveed-ul-Haq Arain said that an operation against encroachments would continue even during the Eid days. All deputy commissioners, DPOs and other officers were present in the meeting.