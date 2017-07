KARACHI: Funeral prayers for the police personnel martyred in an armed ambush last evening were offered in Karachi on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Police AD Khwaja and other officials attended the funeral prayers.

The funeral prayers have also been offered for the child who was killed in the same incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has announced compensation and jobs for the heirs of the martyred police personnel.