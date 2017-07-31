Gen. Bajwa felicitates Chinese Army on 90th Founding Day

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Bajwa has felicitated Chinese Army on its 90th Founding Day Monday.

The PLA observed the founding day Sunday with a powerful show displaying over 600 pieces of military hardware half of them were hardly ever shown in public before.

Military spokesman Gen Asif Ghafoor, on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief extended best wishes to China’s People Liberation Army. He tweeted: “Best wishes from COAS. Long live Pak China friendship”.

It was the first time China has marked Army Day, which formally falls on Aug. 1, with a military parade since the Communist revolution in 1949, state news agency Xinhua said.

The armies of both countries enjoy close ties and several major defence related projects have been completed to enhance.