Gen. Bajwa meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

KABUL: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghan media reported.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar was also present in the meeting.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is on a day-long visit to Afghanistan, the Pakistan army said in a statement earlier.

The army chief will also hold a meeting with other senior civilian and military officials during the visit, according to the statement.

According to a Voice of America report, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is undertaking a crucial visit to Afghanistan where his delegation is to discuss with Afghan counterparts ways to strengthen bilateral, security cooperation and border management efforts.