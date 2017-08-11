Gen Bajwa says peace, rule of law to be restored at all cost

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that peace and rule of law would be restored whatever sacrifice these may cost.

“We shall restore peace, rule of law whatever sacrifices it may cost. No threat can deter resolve of a united & resilient nation”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/dtzhIDmNAp — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 11, 2017

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a message posted to Twitter said that the COAS during his visit to the family of Shaheed Major Ali Salman in Lahore acknowledged the supreme sacrifice rendered by the martyred officer.

COAS and Begum COAS visited family of Shaheed Maj Ali at Lhr, acknowledged their supreme sacrifice. “Maj Ali has made us all proud”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/WNxcTMjaYV — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 11, 2017

Gen Bjawa said that Major Ali had made us all proud.

Major Salman and three soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their lives during a military operation in Timergara area of Lower Dir district.