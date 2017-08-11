Gen Bajwa says peace, rule of law to be restored at all cost

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that peace and rule of law would be restored whatever sacrifice these may cost.

 

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a message posted to Twitter said that the COAS during his visit to the family of Shaheed Major Ali Salman in Lahore acknowledged the supreme sacrifice rendered by the martyred officer.

Gen Bjawa said that Major Ali had made us all proud.

Major Salman and three soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their lives during a military operation in Timergara area of Lower Dir district.

