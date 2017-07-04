Gen. Bajwa to preside over Sindh Apex Committee meeting today

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to chair Sindh Apex Committee meeting today here in Karachi.

It is 19th meeting of Sindh Apex Committee and the first to be chaired by COAS General Qamar Bajwa in the provincial capital, Karachi.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, CM Murad Ali Shah and other senior civil and military officials will attend the meeting.

To review the security at Central Jail Karachi and jailbreak by suspected militants of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi will be the agenda of the meeting, the source privy to the development said.

The last meeting of the apex committee was held in January, 2017.