RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Sindh Regimental Centre Hyderabad.

An ISPR statement says the COAS laid a floral wreath at the ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ and paid rich tribute to those laid down their lives for the country.

The Army Chief pinned badges of rank of Col. Commadant on Lt Gen Nadeem Raza.

Appreciating the performance of Sindh Regiment, Gen Bajwa said that the contingent had renedered unmatched services for the country’s defence and security.