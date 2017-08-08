Gen Bajwa?s first meeting with PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office Tuesday.

This was army chief’s first formal meeting with the prime minister since the latter assumed office earlier this month.

“Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed in the meeting,” a statement issued here from the PM House said.

The prime minister lauded role of the armed forces in counter-terrorism operations including Operation Rad-ul-Fasad and Khyber-4.

“The entire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by security personnel in ridding the motherland of the menace of terrorism”, the premier said.