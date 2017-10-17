General Bajwa arrives in S Arabia, calls on Crown Prince

RIYADH: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

As per details Pakistan’s Army Chief General Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on late Monday, where he called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, particularly the military fields. They also discussed issues of common interest between the two sides. The meeting was attended by a number of officials.

Gen Bajwa, who became the army chief in November last year, had gone on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia in December.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are vital players in regional stability with significant responsibility towards the entire Muslim ummah. Both the countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which has transformed into an enduring partnership.