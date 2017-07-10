General Bajwa chairs Corps Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday chaired Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The forum reviewed geo-strategic security environment with focus on evolving situation in Middle East, Afghanistan and its implications on Pakistan.

The ISPR said the forum reiterated to continue supporting and enabling national efforts to play positive role in line with Pakistan’s national interests.

Progress of Operation Radd – ul- Fasaad, military to military engagement with Afghanistan for better border management, internal security situation of country including preparations for flood relief operations if required and force development plan was also discussed.