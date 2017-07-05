General Bajwa honours Pakistan cricket team

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday held reception for Pakistan cricket team and the management, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the army.

Speaking at the occasion, the army chief hailed team’s “outstanding performance which brought much awaited jubilation for the entire nation.”

The ISPR said General Bajwa asked the players to stay humble, continue working hard and be upright as they are the ambassadors of Pakistan.

Chairman PCB Mr Shaharyar Khan thanked the army chief for his support in bringing back the game of cricket back to Pakistan.

Najam Sethi, Chairman Executive Committee PCB, thanked General Bajwa for all out support for holding Pakistan Super League Final final in Lahore.

Players also thanked him for honouring them and great contributions and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and ongoing efforts for making Pakistan secure, the ISPR said in a statement. According to Geo News, the reception was held at the Army House.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif welcomed the Pakistan cricket team to the Prime Minister House for winning the Champions Trophy after defeating arch rivals India last month.

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on June 18.

A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India’s hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times.

Hundreds of fans gave Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed a hero’s welcome as he arrived home carrying the ICC Champions Trophy.