Ghulam Qadir Thebo made AIG Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday in a high-level shuffle posted Enquiries and Anti-corruption Establishment Chairman Ghulam Qadir Thebo as the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, AIG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar has been transferred and posted as AIG Traffic, replacing Khadim Hussain Bhatti who will now serve as AIG Research, Development and Inspection.

Sardar Abdul Majeed, who Bhatti is replacing, will serve as AIG Sindh, while Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan will replace Dr Sanaullah Abbasi to become AIG Crime Branch, the notification added.

Abbasi has been relieved of his additional charge and will continue as AIG Counter-Terrorism Department, it concluded.