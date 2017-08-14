Google celebrates Pakistan?s 70th Independence with doodle

Karachi: Tech giant Google featured a doodle on its homepage to celebrate 70th Independence Day of Pakistan today (Monday).

Last year also, Google dedicated its doodle, inspired by the Lahore Fort, locally known as the Shahi Qila, a historical site build in the Mughal Era.

The giant search engine has also celebrated the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi with its doodle.

Google paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his 87th birthday.