Google honours Pakistani artist Sadequain with doodle on his 87th birthday

Google paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his 87th birthday Friday.

Sadequain was born on June 30, 1923 descending from a family of calligraphers. In late 1940s he joined the Progressive Writers and Artists Movement. His true talent was discovered by Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy who brought Sadequain into the limelight. He also spent some time in Paris augmenting his skills

The Artist stood matchless in his calligraphic work that earned him accolades and appreciations even from the critics.

Though you come into limelight for once, but then limelight follows you till the very end: this became true for this legend who invented new styles in calligraphy especially Islamic Calligraphy, which was bench mark.

Sadequain’s work was recognized internationally because of his vast murals (a painting or other work of art executed directly on a wall). He also wrote powerful poetry. He had spiritual connection with his work, so much so that he never used his art in making money; rather he refused many great offers from domestic and international compliments.

He was awarded “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz”, the government of Pakistan in 1960.

In 1961, the government of France awarded him “Biennale de Paris”

He received President of Pakistan – “President’s Medal of Honor” in 1962.

In 1975 – Government of Australia – “Cultural Award” and in 1980 “Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.