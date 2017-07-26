Government appoints Arif Nawaz as IGP Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Monday appointed Captain Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab following the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Geo News reported.

The new IG replaced Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, who retired from the post in April, following a three-decade-long stint in the police service. The appointment was announced a day before the Lahore High Court’s July 26 deadline for the matter to be decided.

A notification dated July 25, signed by Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, deputy secretary to the Government of Pakistan, stated “Capt Arif Nawaz Khan (retd), a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as PPO, Punjab, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It is believed that the move to appoint Captain Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) as IGP Punjab comes amid high expectations and speculations, especially in light of the upcoming general elections in 2018.