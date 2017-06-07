Govt announces Eid holidays

By
admin
-
0
11

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced three holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, from June 26to June 28.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that June 26, 27 and 28 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) would be holidays in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr 2017.

Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan. 

 

Like the start of Ramzan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries.

The day begins with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here