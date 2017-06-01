Govt deplores SC judge?s ?mafia? remarks

ISLAMABAD: Expressing reservations over Supreme Court’s judge remarks during the contempt of court hearing against Nehal Hashmi, the government on Thursday said the comparison between ‘Sicilian mafia’ and government was deplorable.

In a statement issued hours after the court served a contempt of court notice to Hashmi for outburst against those holding the prime minister accountable, a government spokesman said : “Such baseless remarks are against the code of conduct and the oath taken by honorable judges”.

He said the remarks damaged the integrity and image of the country, adding that the judge leveled baseless allegations against the government without being informed about the matter.

“Honorable judge also didn’t take into account the measures government took against Nehal Hashmi,” said the government.

“Beside expressing profound grief and anger over Nehal Hashmi’s remarks, the government also announced that Hashmi’s opinion has nothing to do with PMLN or the government,”.