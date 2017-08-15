Govt promotes two air commodores as Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has promoted Air commodore Hamid Rashid Randhawa and Nasser ul Haq Wyne to the rank of Air Vice Marshal, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988.

He is a qualified Flying Instructor. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Flying Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Safety) and Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University.

He holds Master’s degree in War Studies. He is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Nasser ul Haq Wyne was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. He is a qualified Flying Instructor.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded Flying Instructors’ School, a Flying Squadron, a Flying Wing, and an Operational Air Base.

In his staff appointments he has served as Secretary to Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters. He has also served as Air Attaché to China.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and National Defence University. He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and War Studies & Defence Management. He is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).