Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

ISLAMABAD: The federal government rejecting the objections being raised on the sixth population and housing census results has said that the counting process had been conducted in a transparent manner.

Member statistics division Habibullah Khattak said that monitoring committees were formed in all four provinces to ensure transparency in the census results, at which the opposition parties had voiced serious concerns, questioning the authenticity of the figures released by the government.

He said an additional time was also allotted to entertain the complaints related to the census.

According to the provisional census data presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) last week, the country’s population has surged to 207.77 million, having experienced a 57 per cent increase since the last census in 1998.