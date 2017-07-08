Govt says JIT report sans Qatari prince's statement won't be acceptable

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday said it wouldn’t accept the report of the joint Investigation Team if the Qatari prince was not made part of the investigation, a couple of days before the JIT submits its report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The government also demanded the JIT make all the proceedings whether audio or video public so that people could know what questions were posed to the prime minister and his family.

“I would suggest the audio and video recordings be distributed among people, and we are ready to bear all the expenses,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said at a press conference at the Press Information Department.

He was flanked by Railways Ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

He said the ruling party would consider the report compromised and see it as sheer injustice if the statement of Qatari prince was not made part of it.

Raising objection over inclusion of intelligence agencies in the JIT, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the JIT was controversial since day one and it has now been reported that it operates under control of an intelligence agency.

Rafique said the JIT admitted its role in leaking of Hussain Nawaz’s photo but failed to name the person responsible.

The minister said the JIT misbehaved with Tariq Shafi who is the first cousin of Mian Nawaz Sharif.”Is it a crime to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he asked.