Groundbreaking ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion unit held at Ormara

Karachi: The ground breaking ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion unit was held on Friday at Ormara.

The ground breaking ceremony marks commencement of construction work for permanent and dedicated infrastructure of the unit. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah graced the occasion as chief guest.

The 21st Air Defence Battalion was raised in 2005 to provide Ground Based Air Defence to all PN and designated national infrastructure.

In order to undertake the assigned task, the battalion is equipped with state of the art air defence guns, surface to air missiles and air defence radars.

In his address on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah lauded the efforts of all those who are involved in this project of critical significance.

The Naval Chief said that within the overall developmental plans of PN, Air Defence stands out to be a clear priority of Naval Headquarters and all endeavours are being made to modernize this important segment of Coastal Command to contribute significantly towards the defence of the country.

He extended his felicitations to the officers and men of 21st Air Battalion on commencement of construction work of their unit and called for careful implementation and monitoring of the project.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior naval officers and CPOs/sailors and civil dignitaries.