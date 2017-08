ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday started a rally that is being described a defiant show of power in the wake of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders that disqualified him from holding office.

Thousands of his supporters gathered in the federal capital to see off their leader who would travel to Lahore via GT Road.

The rally which is moving at snail’s pace is expected to culminate in Lahore within next couple of days.