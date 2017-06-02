Guitarist Aamir Zaki passes away

KARACHI: Pakistan’s famous guitarist Aamir Zaki on Friday died of cardiac arrest, family said. He was 49. 

The legendary guitar player passed away after protracted illness. The family said funeral was likely to take place on Saturday.

Fans and showbiz personalities took to Twitter to express condolence over the death of former Vital Signs member.

 

 

