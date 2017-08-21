Gulalai says Imran Niazi cannot become prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member and MNA Ayesha Gulalai has said neither Imran Niazi (the PTI chief) were Bill Clinton nor he could ever become the country’s prime minister.

I have learnt that the Jamaat-e-Islami was opposing the committee to investigate her allegations against the PTI chief, Gulalai said while speaking to media outside the parliament on Monday.

She asked the JI not to allow Imran Niazi to hide behind it.

If the Jamaat-e-Islami has believe in the Quran and Allah then it should take stand on truth, said Gulalai, who hails from Waziristan and was elected to the Lower House on a reserved seat for women from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Speaking about the Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief, Gulalai said she considers Dr Tahirul Qadri as a terrorist.

The PAT chief has been mocking the murder of 14 people, she added.