?Gulalai?s allegations against Imran true?

KARACHI: Chairperson of the BISP Marvi Memon on Friday claimed that she could say on oath that the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai against PTI Chief Imran Khan were 100 percent true. She was talking to Geo News ‘Naya Pakistan’ host Talat Hussain.

In replying to a question, PML-N member claimed to have strong information that what Gulalai said is true, adding that PTI female leaders who have been speaking ill on their former member (Gulalai) are aware of the fact but they are mum or distorting the facts only to save their seats.

Marvi Memon refuted an impression that there is any political motive behind the move, saying the PML-N did not need to use such tactics.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari says

Meanwhile, in a separate message, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari shared her view on the issue saying that Gulali’s allegations against PTI chief Imran Khan should be taken seriously, adding that it has been difficult for women to stand against influential people in Pakistan.

A stench of toxic masculinity hangs heavy in the air in Pakistan. Standing up to powerful men isnt easy. All claims must be taken seriously — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 4, 2017

Body formed to probe

Earlier, The National Assembly passed a motion to constitute an inquiry committee of the House to hold in-camera probe into the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai against her party Chairman Imran Khan on sending indecent messages to her.