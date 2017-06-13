Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia here at the Royal Palace on Monday.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz received the prime minister, the Chief of Army Staff and his delegation upon arrival at the Palace.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom in the context of prevailing situation among the Gulf states.

He was accompanied by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior officials.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa left for home from Jeddah.

Earlier, upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, the prime minister was received by Governor of Makkah Prince Khalid bin Fysal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt, Bahrain and UAE, cut off all ties with Qatar on its alleged support of extremism and terrorism, as well as ties with Iran.

The boycott was later adopted by Yemen, one of the Libyan governments, Maldives and Mauritius.