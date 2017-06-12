Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz, COAS Bajwa leave for Saudi Arabia today  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will leave for Saudi Arabia today (Monday) to help resolve diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.

The Prime Minister and the Army Chief will hold talks with the Saudi leadership on the prevailing situation emerging amongst the GCC countries.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt, Bahrain and UAE, cut off all ties with Qatar on its alleged support of extremism and terrorism, as well as ties with Iran.

The boycott was later adopted by Yemen, one of the Libyan governments, Maldives and Mauritius.

PM Nawaz and Army Chief will leave for Saudi Arabia, following emergency meeting of envoys to discuss the GCC-Arab crisis. The envoys posted in the region will discuss the situation threadbare and assist the government in formulating its stance on it.

The Prime Minister will chair the envoy conference.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Hasham bin Siddique, ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Moazzam Khan, ambassador to Kuwait Ghulam Dastgir and ambassador to Qatar Shehzad Ahmad have reached Islamabad to attend the conference.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chief of Protocol Sahibzada Ahmad Khan and some other senior officials will also attend the meeting.