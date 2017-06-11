Gunmen shoot dead three policemen in Quetta

QUETTA: Unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle killed three policemen at a checkpoint in southwest Pakistan on Sunday before fleeing the scene, authorities said, in the latest attack to target officials in restive Balochistan.

The incident occurred on the main Saryab Road of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, senior police official Abdul Razzaq Cheema told AFP.

Doctor Farid Sumalani, head of the Sandeman Provincial Hospital, confirmed the incident.

The shooting came days after the IS group said it had killed two Chinese citizens who were kidnapped last month by armed gunmen in Quetta.

The mimitant group made the claim in a brief Arabic message carried by its Amaq news agency on Thursday, though there was no immediate confirmation from Chinese or Pakistani officials.

Beijing is ramping up investment in its South Asian neighbour as part of a plan unveiled in 2015 that will link its far-western Xinjiang region to Gwadar port in Balochistan with a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades.