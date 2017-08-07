Harassment allegations: Imran objects to parliamentary probe panel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday expressed reservations over the Parliamentary body that would probe sexual harassment charges levelled by a female lawmaker against him.

Speaking at a press conference, he said he wants the issue to be interrogated but the international standards regarding a probe against a parliamentarian should be followed.

He said the parliamentary committee consists of his opponents and it would be sheer injustice if elements that had a role in the matter should investigate it and give a ruling.

The PTI chairman severally criticized the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his plans to take out to streets in the wake of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

He said Nawaz Sharif should explain on whose behest he was targeting the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. The PTI chairman said the former prime minister should explain on whose behest he was targeting the Supreme Court and the army.

Responding to a question regarding Tahirul Qadri’s return to Pakistan, Imran Khan said he has directed his party leaders and workers to support the cleric.