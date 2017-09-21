Here is why PM Abbasi won?t go  skydiving  

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says he was fond of skydiving but now he is too old to undertake the adventure.

Prime Minister who is currently in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly gave his first international media interview to the CNN.

The interview was primarily based on Pakistan and US strained relations; however it ended on a rather amusing note when PM was asked about his interest in skydiving.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told that he is a pilot and stayed in the profession for over 40 years.



PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sitting in the rear cockpit of F-16 aircraft in full flying gear

The prime minister talked about his love for adventures and skydiving in particular.

Asked whether he would want to do it in future holidays or not, the premier answered that he has become old for this adventure.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who also owns a private airline ‘Air Blue’, become the prime minister of Pakistan after country’s Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif in its verdict in Panama Papers case.



Prime minister with Air Chief Sohail Aman at an airbase in Sargodha

Earlier this month, Abbasi became the first Pakistani prime minister to participate in an exercise training mission aboard an F-16 aircraft as part of the elite No 9 multirole squadron