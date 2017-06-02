Here is why 'strange smell' engulfed Karachi

KARACHI: People of Karachi have taken to social media to complain about the “weird smell” that enveloped different parts of the city for the past few days.

Word Wide Fund-Pakistan on Friday resolved the mystery, saying the stench was caused by decay of small planktonic dinoflagellate called Noctilucascintillans.

Mass bloom of this small free floating organism was reported from the Arabian Sea including the Pakistan coast.

It is reported that the bloom was more prominent along the Pakistan and Oman coasts.

According to WWF-Pakistan, the green bloom along Pakistan’s coast started appearing in February 2017 and continued till late May with a peak in March and April. In some areas the sea water even turned into green soup.

Noctilucascintillans blooms have been reported from Pakistan’s coast on many occasions.

They occur in two forms, i.e.orange (or red)and green, which sometimes result in the mortality of fish and shellfish.

During the current year the mass scale green bloom occurred but no mortality of fish or shellfish has been reported from Pakistan so far.

However, mass scale mortality of pelagic shrimp and associated fishes was reported from Oman coast.

Fishermen reported discolouration of water during the last five months. A reversal of current and wind patterns under the influence of the southwest monsoon in late May has resulted in the decay of the bloom, which causedthe atypical stench in coastal areas of Karachi.

According to Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor (Marine Fisheries), WWF-Pakistan, blooms of Noctilucascintillans(commonly known as sea sparkle)occurs at least twice a year.

However, in some years,the intensity of such bloom increases substantially and results in fish mortality in some cases.He also said that the onset of the monsoon results in a change in current pattern and due to thisNoctilucastarts dying and results in an atypical odour.

‘The smell is not generally harmful,’ he added.

While, Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan pointed out that the frequency of such blooms is increasing in Pakistan which may be attributed to climate change.However, other anthropogenic factors may be the cause of such blooms.