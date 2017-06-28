High value BLA militant along with his group surrenders to security forces: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A high value Balochistan Liberation Army militant along with his group surrendered to security forces and laid down their arms, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, BLA activist was identified as Abdul Rasool alias Ustad/Borjon/Boss. The militant group also surrendered their group’s weapons and ammunition.

“The group surrendered due to writ of state enabled through effective intelligence and successful security operations,” stated the ISPR.

According to Pakistan Army’s media cell, Abdul Rasool was involved in terrorist activities in Pasni, Kulanch, Dashat and Mand areas of Balochistan.

“His surrender will go a long way in improving lasting peace and stability of Pasni, Kulanch, Dashat and Mand areas of Balochistan,” the ISPR statement added.