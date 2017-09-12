Holding matches in Karachi, Fata among top priorities, says DG ISPR

LAHORE: Holding of cricket matches in Karachi and tribal areas is among our top priorities, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

In an informal talk during his visit to Qaddafi Stadium’s press gallery, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor while terming the T20 series between Pakistan and World X1 a good omen said the practice should continue in future.

Vowing to continue support for future matches, the DG ISPR said that efforts were being made to organise more international cricket matches in other cities.