Honey bee attack at burial leaves 70 injured in Punjab

KHANWEAL: At least 70 were injured after being stung by a swarm of bees at the burial of a woman in Khanewal, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) the incident took place when villagers arrived at graveyard for the burial of Chaydhry Riaz’s wife, resident of L-126/15, and someone from the gathering hurled stone at the beehive.

Twelve victims are reported severely injured who were shifted to the Tehsil Hospital for treatment.APP/Web Desk