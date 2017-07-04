Hussain Nawaz to appear before JIT for sixth time today

Islamabad: Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the sixth time today (Tuesday).

Hussain Nawaz appeared first time before JIT, formed to investigate offshore companies of Sharif family, on May 28. He again appeared on May 30, June 01, 03 and June 09.

On Monday, Hasan Nawaz, the younger son of Nawaz Sharif and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were questioned by JIT.

It was the third appearance of Hasan before the probing team.

Maryam Nawaz has also been summoned by the JIT on July 05 and she will become the sixth member of the Sharif family to appear before the high-profile probe team.

The Supreme Court has given July 10 deadline to JIT to submit its final report.

Formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama case, the JIT was given 60 days to complete its probe.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PM’s son-in-law and Maryam Nawaz husband Captain (retd) Safdar have also recorded their statement before the JIT.