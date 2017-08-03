I am not with Nawaz, but in favour of supremacy of law: Asma Jehangir

ISLAMABAD: Renowned human rights lawyer and social activist Asma Jehangir said on Thursday she was not with Nawaz Sharif but in favour of supremacy of law in the country.

“I had always voted for PPP and never supported PML-N,” Asma Jehangir told media during a press conference here.

She was of the view that in addition to capability prestige was also important for a judge.

Speaking about recent remarks of Azad Kashmir’s prime minister, she regretted over the language used against Raja Farooq Haider.

The social activist who is widely known for playing a prominent role in the Lawyers Movement said that she has differences with the parliament.

Speaking about Fata, she questioned whether the tribal people would ever get their basic rights?

The co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pakstan suggested that the Kashmir issue would be resolved through talks.