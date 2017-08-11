I will not attend phone call of Nawaz Sharif, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference on Friday said he would not attend the phone call of Nawaz Sharif if the former prime minister tried to make contact with him.

I will not make any contact with Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chairman said.

“We have never lent support to PML-N but have always helped democracy to sustain in the country,” he told reporters.

He said there is no threat to democracy and system but to Nawaz Sharif only.

Bilawal went on to say that Nawaz Sharif holds no ideology and just wanted to save him.

The PPP chairman took credit of raising the Panama issue before any other party.

He said that there should be no role of military and judiciary in the parliament.