IED blast in Bajaur Agency leaves three dead, 25 injured

KHAR: At least three people, all of them labourers were killed and 25 others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Charmang area of Tehsil Nawagai in Bajaur Agency on Friday.

Political administration confirmed the blast and the death toll. The blast occurred in a truck at roadside in Chahrmang area, officials said.

Political authorities said the vehicle was carrying labourers when hit by a roadside IED.

The injured were taken to Agency Headquarter Hospital. Seven of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the site of the incident and started a search operation in the area.