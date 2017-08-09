IHC dismisses pleas to stop PML-N rally on GT Road

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed pleas, seeking from the court to stop Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from taking out rally on GT Road.

The identical petitions were filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC declared the petitions non-maintainable and dismissed them.

The judgment on these petitions was reserved on Tuesday.

According to petitions, the PML-N rally on the GT Road on August 9 is an effort to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court and pressurise accountability courts.

The petitioners adopted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan through July 28 judgment disqualified Nawaz Sharif as MNA. He and members of his party were in an effort to malign the apex court terming the ouster a conspiracy.

To incite public anger, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif have decided to lead a public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 9. This act is tantamount to subvert and undermine authority of judiciary and thus an attack on independence of judiciary.

With show of power, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif want to pressurise National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that will be hearing corruption references.

The petitioner prayed to the court to direct federal government, ICT administration and Punjab government to stop this rally.