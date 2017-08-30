IHC dismisses PTI plea against ECP proceedings in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s proceedings in the foreign funding matter with regard to a pending case in the Supreme Court.

The single member IHC bench of Justice Aamer Farooq, in its judgement that was reserved last day, said the ECP was authorized to scrutinize the accounts of any political party.

During the last day’s hearing, PTI’s counsel Anwar Mansoor Advocate appeared before the court while Saeed Ahmad Hassan represented Akbar S Babar.

The counsel for the ECP and Akbar S Babar submitted their replies in the matter.

Previously, the bench had refused to grant stay orders to the PTI against the proceedings pending before the ECP regarding the party’s foreign funding case.

It may be mentioned here that on August 16, the ECP rejected the PTI’s plea to grant a stay order in the proceedings following a May 8 order where the ECP said it had jurisdiction to question sources of party funds and that Akbar S Babar had locus standi as he was still a member of the PTI.

The PTI challenged the ECP’s May 8 order before the IHC and sought directives to restrain the ECP from proceeding further in the matter till the decision of the Supreme Court.

It also prayed the court to declare that the ECP had no jurisdiction to hear and decide complaints filed by private citizens questioning sources of party funds.