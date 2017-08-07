IHC rejects pleas for placing Sharif family on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed pleas seeking directives for putting the names of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his three children and son-in-law and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Aamir Farooq rejected identical petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders requesting the court to bar the respondents to leave the country by putting their names on the ECL.

During the course of proceedings in the morning, the petitioners’ counsel argued before the bench that according to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case, references were being filed in accountability courts and their presence in the country is necessary for their logical conclusion.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the judgment which was later announced in the afternoon dismissing the petition on the grounds of non-maintainability.

The petitioners had cited the federation through the secretary interior, the director general of Federal Investigation Agency,director immigration and passports, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Captain (rtd) Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar as respondents.