Imran advises Nawaz Sharif on ?Corruption Bachao? rally

By
admin
-
0
12

ISLAMABAD:  Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz GT Road rally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has dubbed it a “Corruption Bacho’ rally and advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that in the end he (Nawaz) could not avoid the sinking.

In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, “My advice to Nawaz Sharif on his Corruption Bachao rally: You can blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of your players; But in the end you can’t avoid the sinking feeling that the game is over and you have lost.”

Imran went on to say Nawaz Sharif would also realise there was a downward trend in the number of people listening to his excuses of poor umpiring.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resumed his journey on Thursday from Punjab House Rawalpindi towards Lahore through GT Road.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here