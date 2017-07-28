Imran announces ?Thanksgiving Day? on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to observe ‘Thanksgiving Day’ on Sunday at Parade ground Islamabad at 5:00PM.

Addressing a press conference after Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers, Imran Khan said, “SC verdict to disqualify Nawaz Sharif marks the start of a new era in the history of Pakistan, where justice will be held supreme.”

Imran congratulated the nation and said “Pakistan has won today.”

PTI Chief said he had no personal agenda against Nawaz Sharif, he had done wrong to the people of this country that was why they wanted him to be held accountable.