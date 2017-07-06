Imran asks govt to name conspirators

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked the government to disclose the names of the elements it thinks are hatching conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI chairman accused the ruling party of targeting the army and Supreme Court and asked whether the government wanted to name judiciary or the army as conspirators.

Imran Khan said making threats against the Joint Investigation Agency were tantamount to hurling threats at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the ruling family had to produce only a single document detailing information about the ownership of London flats. Imran Khan said Mayram Nawaz’s name was mentioned in the Panama Papers case.

The PTI chairman said the flats were purchased in London in 1992 when Nawaz Sharif’s children were too young and it clearly means it was Sharif himself who bought the property.

He said Qatari prince flies into Pakistan for hunting Horbara Bustard, but failed to appear before the JIT. Imran Khan said the prince could have sent banking transactions without travelling to Pakistan.

The PTI chairman said Jemima, his former wife, sent record of banking transaction without coming to Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the entire nation was standing by the apex court. He said foreign funding case against him was politically motivated.