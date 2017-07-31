Imran avoided UK taxes via offshore firm: Panama Papers journalist

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan avoided taxes by establishing an offshore company in the United Kingdom, claimed a journalist who together with his colleague initiated and coordinated the Panama Papers revealations last year.

Just for the record: Mr Khan avoided UK-taxes via an offshore-company #NiaziServicesLimited https://t.co/XgGUCFmR2Q — Frederik Obermaier (@f_obermaier) July 31, 2017

Frederik Obermaier, a Pulitzer prize winning investigative journalist for Munich-based Süddeutsche Zeitung,posted on a Twitter that Imran Khan had avoided UK-taxes via an off shore company Niazi Services Limited.

The investigative journalist made the claim in reply to a tweet by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Obermaier and his colleague Bastian Obermayer had shared the Panama documents with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan submitted the reply and affidavit on the offshore companies in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Khan stated that whatever money he made between 1971 and 1992 was earned by playing cricket.