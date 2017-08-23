Imran calls for special parliament session over Trump threats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called on parliament to convene a special session in the wake of Donald Trump’s threats against Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, he urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to give a strong reaction to the US president who threatened to cut Pakistan’s aids.

Imran Khan said US aid was nothing compared to the losses Pakistan suffered while waging a war for US.

He said he had opposed the Pakistan’s decision to join the US war after the 9/11 attacks. “Pakistan took part in the war despite no Pakistani was involved in 9/11 attacks,” he said.

“Pakistan had no reason to take part in that war. It was not our wars. We sent our army to Waziristan at the behest of US . He said 70,000 of Pakistanis were killed and many other injured in the war .

“We shouldn’t forget what destruction tribal areas have suffered. There are still IDPS. Our Army also rendered sacrifices . Our generals were martyred”

He said the US was giving India, which was involved in carrying out terrorista attacks through TTPP in Pakistan, a vital role in Afghanistan.

The PTI chairman said the civilians and army was on the same page and warned the US against sending its troops in hot pursuit inside Pakistan.