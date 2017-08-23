Imran calls for special parliament session over Trump threats

By
admin
-
0
13

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called on parliament to convene a special session  in the wake of Donald Trump’s threats against Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, he urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to give a strong reaction to the US president who threatened to cut Pakistan’s aids.   

Imran Khan said US aid was nothing compared to the losses Pakistan suffered while waging a war for US.

He said he had opposed the Pakistan’s decision to join the US war after the 9/11 attacks. “Pakistan took part in the war despite no Pakistani was involved in 9/11 attacks,” he said.

 “Pakistan had no reason to take part in that war. It was not our wars. We sent our army to Waziristan at the behest of US . He said  70,000 of Pakistanis were killed and many other injured in the war .

“We shouldn’t forget what destruction tribal areas have suffered. There are still IDPS. Our Army also rendered sacrifices . Our generals were martyred”

He said the US was giving India, which was involved in carrying out terrorista attacks through TTPP in Pakistan, a vital role in Afghanistan.  

The PTI chairman said the civilians and army was on the same page and warned the US against sending its troops in hot pursuit inside Pakistan.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here