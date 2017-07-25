Imran claims digging out 40-year-old money trail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has thanked Sharif family and their aides for their false accusations which led him to dig out his 40-year-old money trail of financial records.

I want to thank Sharifs & their lackeys for their false accusations ag me which allowed me to dig out my 40-yr financial records — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017

Imran took to twitter on Tuesday, saying “The accountability process has exposed Sharif clan’s financial crimes of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury.”

And thereby present myself for accountability before the nation. The same accountability process has exposed Sharif clan’s financial crimes https://t.co/XtvyxHqIJo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017

Of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury. Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today https://t.co/VIK20feq7S — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017

“Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today,” he added.

Imran once again said he presents himself for accountability before the nation.

Also, late on Monday night, Imran said, “Despite not holding any public office, nor breaking any laws, I am still producing a 40-year old money trail before the nation and our SC.”