Imran claims digging out 40-year-old money trail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has thanked Sharif family and their aides for their false accusations which led him to dig out his 40-year-old money trail of financial records.

Imran took to twitter on Tuesday, saying “The accountability process has exposed Sharif clan’s financial crimes of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury.”

“Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today,” he added.

Imran once again said he presents himself for accountability before the nation.

Also, late on Monday night, Imran said, “Despite not holding any public office, nor breaking any laws, I am still producing a 40-year old money trail before the nation and our SC.”

 

