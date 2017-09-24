Imran demands govt to take fresh mandate by holding early elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded of the government to take fresh mandate by holding early elections in the country.

The demand was made by PTI Chief Imran Khan while addressing a presser here on Sunday.

He urged the government take a fresh mandate with the view to strengthen democracy in the country.

Khan said that the prime minister was also allegedly involved in corruption in the LNG case.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif without taking his name, the PTI chief said that no one in the world could think about making a disqualified person head of any political party.

Khan while reacting to the foreign minister’s controversial statement in which he had said that Pakistan must bring its house in order asked: “Did the government realise today to bring its house in order?”

He also asked the federal government why haven’t it put the house in order over the last four years?

He said that the PML-N leaders were giving Pakistan Army a bad name.