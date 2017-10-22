Imran feels pleasure to abuse senior politicians, says Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan feels pleasure to use abusive language for senior politicians.

Addressing a public gathering here Sunday at Badhber area during NA-4 election campaign, Bilawal said that ‘Khan has no control over his language how he will lead the nation?’

He said that there is neither any idea nor program with Imran Khan to develop the country as he has failed to deliver the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that all the institutions in KP were involved in corruption, this is the change of PTI.

He said that those who were claiming to eliminate corruption within 90 days cannot appoint chairman Ehtisab Commission for the last four years.

He said that the PTI-led provincial government did not brought any change, adding that teachers and doctors are in protest on daily basis due to its wrong policies.

Bilawal alleged that the kitchen of Imran Khan and plane of Jahangir Tarin were running from the contracts of KP’s people.

He said that it is keen desire of Imran Khan to get power by any means and he is the person who is maligning politics by using abusive language against senior politicians of the country.

He said that PTI chief was spending his life only to tell lie and hollow slogans but nothing in practical.

Bilawal urged people that PPP can bring real change and to defeat those who introduced dirty politics in the country, voters must bring PPP to power.

Taking a jab at Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said only progress made was in the assets of PML-N leaderships while everyone else is unhappy with the policies of federal government including traders, industrialists, retailers, labourers.

Giving credit to PPP, he said it is due to the PPP that the regional parties are now doing politics of federation. ‘In NA-4, PPP is contesting against three parties, PML-N, PTI and ANP and only Benazir’s party can serve the masses best,’ he added.